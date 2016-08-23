BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Henderson Land Development Co Ltd
* HY net profit HK$8.61 billion versus HK$9.85 billion a year ago
* Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of HK$0.42 per share
* HY revenue HK$9.73 billion versus HK$11.02 billion a year ago
* "Property market is expected to be stable and on upward path for the latter half of this year"
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se