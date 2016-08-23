BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Chinese Universe Publishing And Media
* Says H1 net profit up 21.5 percent y/y at 634.4 million yuan ($95.51 million)
* Says investment unit plans to sell 40 percent stake in investment management firm for 210 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2beq8Ro; bit.ly/2bCtYYH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6424 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
NEW YORK, May 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mother of a murdered U.S. teenager filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Backpage.com, claiming her daughter was killed because she had been sold for sex on the huge classified advertising website.