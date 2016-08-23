Aug 23 Spring Airlines Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 4.0 billion yuan ($602.20 million) in private placement to fund the purchase of 10 Airbus A320 airplanes, project

* Says share trade to resume on Aug 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bJquAL; bit.ly/2bbFFr3

