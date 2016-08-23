(Repeats to add Abengoa's company ticker symbol)

Aug 22 Green Plains Inc

* Green plains to purchase three Abengoa bioenergy ethanol plants

* Says deal for approximately $237 million in cash, plus certain working capital adjustments

* To buy Madison, Ill., Mount Vernon, Ind, York, Neb. ethanol facilities, with combined annual production capacity of 236 million gallons/year

* Upon completion of acquisitions, will own and operate 17 dry mill ethanol facilities