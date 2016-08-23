BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
(Repeats to add Abengoa's company ticker symbol)
Aug 22 Green Plains Inc
* Green plains to purchase three Abengoa bioenergy ethanol plants
* Says deal for approximately $237 million in cash, plus certain working capital adjustments
* To buy Madison, Ill., Mount Vernon, Ind, York, Neb. ethanol facilities, with combined annual production capacity of 236 million gallons/year
* Upon completion of acquisitions, will own and operate 17 dry mill ethanol facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board