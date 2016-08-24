HONG KONG, Aug 24 (IFR) - Barclays Plc is marketing
a US dollar perpetual non-call 5.5-year Additional Tier 1
offering at initial price thoughts in the low 8% yield area.
The transaction has received initial interest of about $4
billion from investors at the Asia open, according to a source
on the deal.
Barclays is rated Baa3/BBB/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch). The Reg S
notes are expected to be rated Ba2/B+/BB+.
The bonds will convert into equity if the bank's Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.
Barclays is sole bookrunner on the transaction. Joint lead
managers are Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, ING, Morgan Stanley,
Santander Global Banking & Markets, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko,
Societe Generale, UBS and Wells Fargo Securities.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)