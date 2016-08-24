BRIEF-LeadFX reports Q1 loss per share of $0.08
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
Aug 24 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it completed acquisition of 11.1 million shares of Dehaier Medical Systems Limited
* Says previous release disclosed on April 29
* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 Q3 results