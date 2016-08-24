BRIEF-Larry Jewelry International posts Q1 revenue HK$112 million
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$17.6 million versus loss of HK$6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co Ltd :
* Says co, co's chairman and board secretary received warning letter from the China securities regulatory commission (CSRC) regulatory authority of Guangdong province, for delay in information disclosure
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bJODgc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$17.6 million versus loss of HK$6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YAOUNDE, May 15 Exports of cocoa and coffee resumed from Cameroon's main port of Douala on Monday following the end to a dock workers' strike that had blocked shipments since Friday, officials said.