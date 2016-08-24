** Idea Cellular's shares down as much as 4 pct to 97 rupees after rallying on Tuesday on a media report that it was in merger talks

** India's No. 3 mobile phone carrier strongly denied on Tuesday a news report that it was in exploratory talks about a merger with larger rival Vodafone India

** Stock rose as much as about 8 pct to 102 rupees, highest in more than two weeks on Tuesday

** Nearly 3 mln shares traded in the first 15 mins of trade, more than a quarter of their 30-day avg volume

** Stock had fallen more than a third this year as of Monday's close