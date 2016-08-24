BRIEF-BEC World posts qtrly net profit 249 million baht
* Qtrly net profit 249 million baht versus 573.8 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 ALPHACHIPS CORP. :
* Says it will issue the third unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 10 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date of Nov. 30, 2019, yield to maturity of 6.0 pct and annual coupon of 6.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 12,000 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xKnbDt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly net profit 249 million baht versus 573.8 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net loss 140.9 million baht versus loss of 143.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: