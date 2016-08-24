BRIEF-BASI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
Aug 24 UMN Pharma Inc :
* Says 200,000 units of its 19th series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock, comprised of 100,000 shares at exercise price 1,040 yen on Aug. 17 and 100,000 shares at exercise price 1,037 yen on Aug. 24
* EPISURF MEDICAL CONTINUES ITS COMMUNICATION WITH THE US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) REGARDING APPROPRIATE ROUTE FOR MARKET ACCEPTANCE IN THE US