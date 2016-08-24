BRIEF-BEC World posts qtrly net profit 249 million baht
* Qtrly net profit 249 million baht versus 573.8 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Sanken Electric Co Ltd :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" -R&I
* Rating outlook changed to negative from stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/15x6Ks
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly net profit 249 million baht versus 573.8 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net loss 140.9 million baht versus loss of 143.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: