BRIEF-Carl Icahn says pleased with AIG board on recent changes -Twitter
* Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Rongfeng Holding Group Co Ltd :
* Says Zheng Jinhua resigned as CFO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Q2Oi9l
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter Further company coverage:
LAGOS, May 15 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million on Monday at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction in its bid to improve dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market and narrow the spread between official and black market rates.