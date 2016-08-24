WRAPUP 4-China hit by cyber virus, Europe warns of more attacks
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Aug 24 Recomm Co Ltd :
* says it forms business and capital alliance with a Hong Kong-based trading co
* Says two entities will cooperate on sale of LED lighting in China, operation of BPO business, commercialization support of artificial intelligence OCR service
* Says the Hong Kong-based co to acquire 2 percent stake in the co's China-based unit
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BXxNal
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Revenue of co increased from about RMB27.67 million to about RMB28.09 million in quarter