WRAPUP 4-China hit by cyber virus, Europe warns of more attacks
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Aug 24 Shoei Co Ltd :
* Says it names Kenichiro Ishida as the new president since Oct. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bh6UZk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Revenue of co increased from about RMB27.67 million to about RMB28.09 million in quarter