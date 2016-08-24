BRIEF-Siam Sport Syndicate posts qtrly net loss of 68.7 mln baht
* Qtrly net loss 68.7 million baht versus loss of 153.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Shanghai East-China Computer Co Ltd :
* Says it sold 6 percent stake in a Shanghai-based automotive information technology company to a Shanghai-based technology company at 13.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/okT7fH
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly net loss 68.7 million baht versus loss of 153.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants