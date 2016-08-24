BRIEF-Carl Icahn says pleased with AIG board on recent changes -Twitter
* Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Haining China Leather Market Co Ltd :
* Says it issued the sixth tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 300 million yuan
* Says notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 2.84 percent, as well as maturity date of May 16, 2017
* Says Industrial Bank served as the main underwriter
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/vXm0lF
LAGOS, May 15 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million on Monday at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction in its bid to improve dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market and narrow the spread between official and black market rates.