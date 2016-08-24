Aug 24 Haining China Leather Market Co Ltd :

* Says it issued the sixth tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 300 million yuan

* Says notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 2.84 percent, as well as maturity date of May 16, 2017

* Says Industrial Bank served as the main underwriter

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/vXm0lF

