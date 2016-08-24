BRIEF-Carl Icahn says pleased with AIG board on recent changes -Twitter
* Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Haining China Leather Market Co Ltd :
* Says it issued the 2nd tranche of short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 200 million yuan
* Says notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 365 days and an interest rate of 2.87 percent, as well as maturity date of Aug. 22, 2017
* Says PingAn Bank served as the main underwriter
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/v4Vpkq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
