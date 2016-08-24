Aug 24 Haining China Leather Market Co Ltd :

* Says it issued the 2nd tranche of short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 200 million yuan

* Says notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 365 days and an interest rate of 2.87 percent, as well as maturity date of Aug. 22, 2017

* Says PingAn Bank served as the main underwriter

