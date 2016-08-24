WRAPUP 4-China hit by cyber virus, Europe warns of more attacks
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Aug 24 Zhejiang Hangmin :
* Says it won auction of 20 percent stake in Hangmin Thermoelectricity Company at price of 29.9 million yuan
* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in Hangmin Thermoelectricity Company after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GPmRlu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Revenue of co increased from about RMB27.67 million to about RMB28.09 million in quarter