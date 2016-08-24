** Welspun India's shares fall 10 pct to their
lowest since June 2015; 3rd consecutive day of daily limit fall
** Shares have now lost 42 pct of their market value in
three trading sessions to Wednesday
** Falls come after Target Corp decided to terminate
its contract with Welspun, saying the Indian firm was passing
off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian cotton
** Welspun said in a conference call on Monday that it was
investigating the product specification issue and would hire a
Big Four accountancy firm to review its supply processes
** Wal-Mart, J C Penney reviewing their
supplies from Welspun India - media reports
