** Welspun India's shares fall 10 pct to their lowest since June 2015; 3rd consecutive day of daily limit fall

** Shares have now lost 42 pct of their market value in three trading sessions to Wednesday

** Falls come after Target Corp decided to terminate its contract with Welspun, saying the Indian firm was passing off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian cotton

** Welspun said in a conference call on Monday that it was investigating the product specification issue and would hire a Big Four accountancy firm to review its supply processes

** Wal-Mart, J C Penney reviewing their supplies from Welspun India - media reports (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com / swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)