WRAPUP 4-China hit by cyber virus, Europe warns of more attacks
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Aug 24 Wuxi Commercial Mansion Grand Orient :
* Says it completed private placement of 45.5 million new shares at 9.02 yuan per share with amount of 410 million yuan
* Says Penghua Fund Management Co.,Ltd. raised stake in it to 5.8 percent due to the private placement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JSBrrX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Revenue of co increased from about RMB27.67 million to about RMB28.09 million in quarter