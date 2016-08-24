BRIEF-Siam Sport Syndicate posts qtrly net loss of 68.7 mln baht
* Qtrly net loss 68.7 million baht versus loss of 153.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Aidma Marketing Communication Corp :
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between Aug. 31 and Sep. 2
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AoAMmQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly net loss 68.7 million baht versus loss of 153.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants