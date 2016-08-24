BRIEF-Novus Properties reports 9-months pre-tax profit 4.6 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group revenue 8.03 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Aug 24 Anshin Guarantor Service Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 290,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,237 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Aug. 25
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1Yo5cJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group revenue 8.03 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Greek banking system amid improved profitability prospects, balanced by still very high problem loans