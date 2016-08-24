Aug 24 Anshin Guarantor Service Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 290,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,237 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Aug. 25

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1Yo5cJ

