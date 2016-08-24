BRIEF-Novus Properties reports 9-months pre-tax profit 4.6 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group revenue 8.03 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Aug 24 Aeon Reit Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to buy two properties, based in Tokyo and Chiba respectively, via its asset management company
* Says the acquisition price is for 14.12 billion yen in total
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Greek banking system amid improved profitability prospects, balanced by still very high problem loans