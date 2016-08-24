BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Galectin therapeutics reports 2017 first quarter financial results and provides business update
Aug 24 YUNGJIN PHARM IND CO.,LTD :
* Says it will sell land and building located to adjust financial structure
* Transaction price of 21.4 billion won
* Expects transaction date of May 31, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/KRClCX
* Arca biopharma announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update