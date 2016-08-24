Aug 24 Cnooc Ltd

* HY oil and gas sales RMB55.08 billion versus RMB77.03 billion

* Says interim dividend (tax inclusive) HK$0.12 per share

* HY net production of oil and gas 241.5 million BOE, up 0.6%

* HY net loss RMB7.74 billion versus profit of RMB 14.73 billion a year ago

* Looking ahead to second half of year, uncertainties still remain in both the international and domestic macro environment

* In area of exploration, will continue to focus on exploration of mid-to-large-sized oil and gas fields

* "Recovery of international oil prices faces headwinds"