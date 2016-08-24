Aug 24 Cnooc Ltd
* HY oil and gas sales RMB55.08 billion versus RMB77.03
billion
* Says interim dividend (tax inclusive) HK$0.12 per share
* HY net production of oil and gas 241.5 million BOE, up
0.6%
* HY net loss RMB7.74 billion versus profit of RMB 14.73
billion a year ago
* Looking ahead to second half of year, uncertainties still
remain in both the international and domestic macro environment
* In area of exploration, will continue to focus on
exploration of mid-to-large-sized oil and gas fields
* "Recovery of international oil prices faces
headwinds"Source text for Eikon: Further company
coverage: