WRAPUP 4-China hit by cyber virus, Europe warns of more attacks
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Aug 24 PROTEC Co., Ltd. :
* Says 800 mln won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 92,421 shares of the company at 8,656 won per share
* Says listing date of Sep. 9 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Y0XCjK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* AstroNova wins exclusive contract with China Electronics Technology Avionics Company to supply ToughWriter 5® flight deck printer for C919 aircraft program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: