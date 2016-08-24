WRAPUP 4-China hit by cyber virus, Europe warns of more attacks
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Aug 24 G Three Holdings Corp :
* Says it plans to buy solar power generation plants in all regions of the country, which are yet to begin, via its two new units, from Aug. 24
* Says the acquisition price is 3 billion yen in total
* Expects total power generation scale of the target plants to reach 100MW
* Says the unit will undertake the planning and construction work via cooperation with external firms
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/t5Z2Kh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* AstroNova wins exclusive contract with China Electronics Technology Avionics Company to supply ToughWriter 5® flight deck printer for C919 aircraft program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: