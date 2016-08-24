WRAPUP 4-China hit by cyber virus, Europe warns of more attacks
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Aug 24 Tongwei Co Ltd
* Says it gets regulatory approval to acquire assets, share trade to resume on Aug 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bhoyhK
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Revenue of co increased from about RMB27.67 million to about RMB28.09 million in quarter