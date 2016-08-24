BRIEF-Novus Properties reports 9-months pre-tax profit 4.6 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group revenue 8.03 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Aug 24 GLP J-REIT :
* Says it plans to issue 235,721 new units for 28.56 billion yen via public offering
* Says subscription period from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26 and payment date on Sep. 1
* Says it plans to issue new units for up to 1.36 billion yen via private placement
* Says subscription on Sep. 26 and payment on Sep. 27
* Says the proceeds will be used for the acquisition and loan repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mr60PB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Greek banking system amid improved profitability prospects, balanced by still very high problem loans