Aug 24 GLP J-REIT :

* Says it plans to issue 235,721 new units for 28.56 billion yen via public offering

* Says subscription period from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26 and payment date on Sep. 1

* Says it plans to issue new units for up to 1.36 billion yen via private placement

* Says subscription on Sep. 26 and payment on Sep. 27

* Says the proceeds will be used for the acquisition and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mr60PB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)