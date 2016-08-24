BRIEF-SMS Kredyt Holding Q1 net profit increases to 1.6 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 24 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says to issue up to 2.6 billion yuan ($390.92 million) 5-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bUXaLl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6510 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIRUT, May 15 The Lebanese finance minister has asked cabinet to extend the term of central bank governor Riad Salameh which is due expire this summer, a Lebanese government source told Reuters on Monday.