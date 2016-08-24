BRIEF-Kohyoung Technology says change of top shareholder
* Says top shareholder is changed to Kohyoung Holdings from Ko Kwang Il and one individual
Aug 24 Flexium Interconnect :
* Says it lowers conversion price of 3rd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$61.2 from T$67.9
* Says it lowers conversion price of 4th series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$75.5 from T$83.7
* Says the effective date is Sep. 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pWGWkc
* Razer - 3 Group, Razer announce global strategic alliance; to co-brand, reach out to gaming community with tariff plans designed for gaming community Source text for Eikon: