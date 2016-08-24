Aug 24 Flexium Interconnect :

* Says it lowers conversion price of 3rd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$61.2 from T$67.9

* Says it lowers conversion price of 4th series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$75.5 from T$83.7

* Says the effective date is Sep. 14

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pWGWkc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)