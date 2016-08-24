BRIEF-Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation JV awarded U.S. Navy Sonobuoy contract
* Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation joint venture (ERAPSCO) awarded $77.6 million for U.S. Navy Sonobuoy contract
Aug 24 Tangel Publishing Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Aug 25 pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bUYRIs
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corporation joint venture (ERAPSCO) awarded $77.6 million for U.S. Navy Sonobuoy contract
* Q1 NET PROFIT 231,911 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 782,198 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO