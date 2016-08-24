BRIEF-Foreland Fabrictech Holdings posts quarterly revenue RMB87,000, down 98 percent
* Qtrly net loss attributable RMB 3.5 million versus loss of RMB 4.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Minor International Pcl
* Aims for average revenue growth of 10-15 percent a year during 2016-2020, Chaiyapat Paitoon, vice president for corporate planning, says during quarterly earnings presentation.
* Says aims for average profit growth of 15-20 percent a year over next five years and to focus on boosting margin
* Says plans to invest about 40-45 billion baht ($1.16-1.3 billion) over next five years on expanding food and hotel businesses Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.6000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Says it plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($290.21 million) worth of convertible bonds