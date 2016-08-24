BRIEF-SMS Kredyt Holding Q1 net profit increases to 1.6 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 24 Lushang Property Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($300.68 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says H1 net profit down 26.4 percent y/y at 32.8 million yuan
* Says shares to resume trading on August 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bmxNit; bit.ly/2bV4EO8; bit.ly/2bmxioH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6515 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIRUT, May 15 The Lebanese finance minister has asked cabinet to extend the term of central bank governor Riad Salameh which is due expire this summer, a Lebanese government source told Reuters on Monday.