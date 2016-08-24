Aug 24 Lushang Property Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($300.68 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says H1 net profit down 26.4 percent y/y at 32.8 million yuan

* Says shares to resume trading on August 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bmxNit; bit.ly/2bV4EO8; bit.ly/2bmxioH

