BRIEF-IFabric Corp reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.017
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($180.39 million) bonds in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bMY8FO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6524 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Agreement enables Onkyo to use Immersion TouchSense premium and TouchSense Lite technologies in its smartphones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: