Aug 24 Beijing Xinwei Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it and units plan to buy Israel's Space Communication Ltd for $285 million

* Says it plans to take Space Communication private after transaction

* Says H1 net profit up 311.9 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($210.45 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bhFRPr ; bit.ly/2bEtujR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6524 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)