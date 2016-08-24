BRIEF-Hakim Unique Internet to acquire Shanghai company for 600 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai cultural and media company for 600 million yuan ($87.06 million)
Aug 24 Beijing Xinwei Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it and units plan to buy Israel's Space Communication Ltd for $285 million
* Says it plans to take Space Communication private after transaction
* Says H1 net profit up 311.9 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($210.45 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bhFRPr ; bit.ly/2bEtujR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6524 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai cultural and media company for 600 million yuan ($87.06 million)
* Agreement enables Onkyo to use Immersion TouchSense premium and TouchSense Lite technologies in its smartphones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: