BANGALORE, Aug 24 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32700 ICS-201(B22mm) 33200 ICS-102(B22mm) 27400 ICS-103(23mm) 34100 ICS-104(24mm) 38600 ICS-202(26mm) 45200 ICS-105(26mm) 40600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 41800 ICS-105(27mm) 45900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 41600 ICS-105MMA(27) 43300 ICS-105PHR(28) 46300 ICS-105(28mm) 45000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 44900 ICS-105(29mm) 45800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 45700 ICS-105(30mm) 46900 ICS-105(31mm) 47700 ICS-106(32mm) 48100 ICS-107(34mm) 57000