BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins major contract for electric motor housings
* MAJOR CONTRACT FOR RHEINMETALL: ELECTRIC MOTOR HOUSINGS FOR CHINA
Aug 25 Jayjun CO., LTD. :
* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary, SPL CO., LTD, which is engaged in cosmetics business, to improve operating efficiency and create synergy
* Merger effective date of Oct. 28 and registered date of Nov. 2
* The company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/HqDdYv
* Says its unit to provide loan guarantee of 900 million yuan for Jiangyin-based energy company