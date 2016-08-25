BRIEF-Avichina Industry & Technology Co says Qu Jingwen will be appointed as CFO
* Chen Yuanxian applied for resignation to board as general manager and Chief Financial Officer of co
Aug 25 TES CO.,LTD. :
* Says it signs a contract with SK Hynix, to supply semiconductor manufacturing equipment
* Says contract price of 5.1 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ja17YC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Chen Yuanxian applied for resignation to board as general manager and Chief Financial Officer of co
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: