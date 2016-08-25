Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
Aug 25 Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will acquire 12 percent stake in its Inner Mongolia pharmaceutical unit for 50 million yuan
* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in target co after the transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pyGnDY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
* Not yet in a position to confirm final pricing or quantum of funds raised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: