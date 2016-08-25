BRIEF-India's CESC March-qtr profit rises marginally
* PAT in march quarter last year was 2.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 15.04 billion rupees
- Source link: (bit.ly/2bhMsKd)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* PAT in march quarter last year was 2.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 15.04 billion rupees
* Says approved QIP issue price of 400 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qutScr) Further company coverage: