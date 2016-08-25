BRIEF-Changchun Sinoenergy to provide loan guarantee of 900 mln yuan
* Says its unit to provide loan guarantee of 900 million yuan for Jiangyin-based energy company
Aug 25 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to dissolve Hunan-based wholly owned unit, which is engaged in feeds business
