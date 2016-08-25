** Tata Global Beverages up as much as 3.8 pct to 145.50 rupees, highest since Aug 9

** Company exploring multiple options for China operations, including restructuring or sale, chairman Cyrus Mistry quoted as saying at annual shareholders meeting, as per media reports

** "For China, we are exploring different options, which could be restructuring or sale, but these are still in the exploration stage," Mistry was quoted as saying by Times of India bit.ly/2bQnJ24

** Tata Global could not be immediately reached for a comment

** Tata Global is in China via JV Zhejiang Tata Tea Extraction Co (ZTTECL), in which the Indian firm owns 70 pct stake (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)