Indian shares edge lower after hitting record highs
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.
** Tata Global Beverages up as much as 3.8 pct to 145.50 rupees, highest since Aug 9
** Company exploring multiple options for China operations, including restructuring or sale, chairman Cyrus Mistry quoted as saying at annual shareholders meeting, as per media reports
** "For China, we are exploring different options, which could be restructuring or sale, but these are still in the exploration stage," Mistry was quoted as saying by Times of India bit.ly/2bQnJ24
** Tata Global could not be immediately reached for a comment
** Tata Global is in China via JV Zhejiang Tata Tea Extraction Co (ZTTECL), in which the Indian firm owns 70 pct stake (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 16 Indian shares closed at a record high on Tuesday, with the broader NSE index crossing 9,500 points intraday for the first time ever, as expectations of good monsoon rains eased inflation fears and bolstered the economic growth outlook.