BRIEF-Avichina Industry & Technology Co says Qu Jingwen will be appointed as CFO
* Chen Yuanxian applied for resignation to board as general manager and Chief Financial Officer of co
Aug 25 Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd :
* Says it resolved to appoint Yan Xiaoli as CFO
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: