Aug 25 Guangzhou Lingnan Group Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says Lingnan Group will raise stake in co to 44.03 percent up from 14.36 percent

* Says a Guangzhou-based hotel group firm will lower stake in co to 14.97 percent down from 37.19 percent

* A Guangzhou-based development holding firm to raise stake in co to 12.93 percent from 0 percent

* Guangzhou Securities to raise stake to 3.37 percent from 0 percent

* Says the shareholding structure changes are the results of new shares issuance plan for hotel and tourism assets acquisition and fund raising

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ws6ius

