** Monsanto India down as much as 2.9 pct to 2,369.95 rupees

** Reuters reports U.S. parent company Monsanto Co, withdraws an application seeking approval for its next generation of genetically modified cotton seeds in India

** Step escalates a long-running dispute between New Delhi and the world's biggest seed maker.

** Monsanto Co owns an about 72 pct stake in Monsanto India, which is the only publicly listed Monsanto entity outside the U.S.

** Monsanto India rivals such as Kaveri Seed and Jain Irrigation Systems were up 2.2 pct and 0.7 pct on Thursday