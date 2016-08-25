Indian shares edge lower after hitting record highs
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.
** Monsanto India down as much as 2.9 pct to 2,369.95 rupees
** Reuters reports U.S. parent company Monsanto Co, withdraws an application seeking approval for its next generation of genetically modified cotton seeds in India
** Step escalates a long-running dispute between New Delhi and the world's biggest seed maker.
** Monsanto Co owns an about 72 pct stake in Monsanto India, which is the only publicly listed Monsanto entity outside the U.S.
** Monsanto India rivals such as Kaveri Seed and Jain Irrigation Systems were up 2.2 pct and 0.7 pct on Thursday (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 16 Indian shares closed at a record high on Tuesday, with the broader NSE index crossing 9,500 points intraday for the first time ever, as expectations of good monsoon rains eased inflation fears and bolstered the economic growth outlook.