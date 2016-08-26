** Biocon Ltd gains as much as 5.11 pct to a record high of 909.80 rupees

** European Medicines Agency on Thursday accepted Biocon and U.S. drugmaker Mylan's regulatory submission for proposed breast cancer drug

** The submission could lead to approval of the drug, clearing for sales in Europe

** Mylan has exclusive commercialization rights for the drug in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union and European Free Trade Association countries, while Biocon has co-exclusive commercialization rights with Mylan for the product in the rest of the world

** Stock top gainer on the S&P BSE Healthcare Index , which is up 0.5 pct