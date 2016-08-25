BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
Aug 25 Zhejiang Bangjie Digital Knitting Share Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned unit, medical investment management company, entered into agreement with two partners to set up 400 million yuan investment fund
* Says the unit will invest 50 million yuan in the fund for a 12.5 percent stake
Further company coverage:
