UPDATE 1-Audi's push to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
Aug 25 Valor Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy entire 4,000 shares (100 percent stake) in Kohseiya Co Ltd, a Yamanashi-based firm engaged in food supermarkets business, for an undisclosed price, on Aug. 25
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9PQrAL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
STOCKHOLM, May 18 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday it would start vehicle assembly operations in India this year aiming to grab a bigger share of the country's fast-growing premium car segment.