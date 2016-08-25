Aug 25 Kian Shen :

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.6 per share for 2015

* Says ex-right date is Sep. 13

* Last date before book closure Sep. 14 with book closure period from Sep. 15 to Sep. 19

* Record date Sep. 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ShvBDc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)